Almost 8,000 customers without power in NYC-ConEd

NEW YORK Aug 28 Almost 8,000 customers in New York are without power as the first rains of Hurricane Irene start to lash the United States largest city, a Consolidated Edison (ED.N) spokeswoman said.

More than 3,000 customers in Staten Island, almost 2,000 in Queens and over 1,000 in both Brooklyn and the Bronx were without electricity, the utility reported.

No outages were reported in Manhattan.

Con Edison is considering pre-emptive blackouts on Sunday in parts of flood-prone lower Manhattan, including on Wall Street. The spokeswoman said no decision had yet been made but the firm continues to monitor the progress of the storm.

Con Edison is New York's largest utility, with almost 3 million customers in the city and almost 3.335 million including Westchester County to the north.

Around 1.5 million customers on the East Coast, including both households and businesses, were without power as of 12:01 a.m. EDT (0400 GMT) on Sunday. (Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Todd Eastham)