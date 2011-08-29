Traders: Any-August F2 RBOB diff jumps 6 cents post-Irene

BRIEF-Summit Midstream announces $500 mln public offering of senior notes
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp announces $500 million public offering of senior notes
NEW YORK, Aug 29 The differential for any-August F2 RBOB jumped by 6.00 cents per gallon Monday to 12.00 cents over the September RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with at least one deal done at that level, according to traders in the New York Harbor marketplace.
Up until that trade was done, activity in the New York market had been described by more than one participant as "indecisive," as people tried to assess their needs as August nears its end.
Hurricane Irene slammed into New Jersey and New York on Sunday, and
refineries in the region were shut down or had the run rates reduced as a
precaution. The Sunoco Corp (SUN.N) refineries in Philadelphia and Marcus Hook
were in the process of ramping up their rates Monday morning. [ID:nN1E77S0OK]
The ConocoPhillips (COP.N) Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery
was also ramping up its run rate, while the company's Linden,
New Jersey, plant was being restarted after a pre-hurricane shutdown. [ID:
n1E77S0WS]
(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr)
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp announces $500 million public offering of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted sharply lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after taking losses on a hedge fund business that it has since exited.
Feb 8 Allergan Plc reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates, as higher demand for Botox and eye treatment Restasis helped offset declines in its older drugs, and the company forecast 2017 revenue above expectations.