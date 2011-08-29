版本:
Traders: Any-August F2 RBOB diff jumps 6 cents post-Irene

 NEW YORK, Aug 29 The differential for
any-August F2 RBOB jumped by 6.00 cents per gallon Monday to
12.00 cents over the September RBOB futures contract on the New
York Mercantile Exchange, with at least one deal done at that
level, according to traders in the New York Harbor
marketplace.
 Up until that trade was done, activity in the New York market had been
described by more than one participant as "indecisive," as people tried to
assess their needs as August nears its end.
 Hurricane Irene slammed into New Jersey and New York on Sunday, and
refineries in the region were shut down or had the run rates reduced as a
precaution. The Sunoco Corp (SUN.N) refineries in Philadelphia and Marcus Hook
were in the process of ramping up their rates Monday morning. [ID:nN1E77S0OK]
 The ConocoPhillips (COP.N) Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery
was also ramping up its run rate, while the company's Linden,
New Jersey, plant was being restarted after a pre-hurricane shutdown. [ID:
n1E77S0WS]
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr)

