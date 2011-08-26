U.S. East Coast energy firms gird for Irene

* New York Harbor operating normally for now
* Colonial oil pipeline expects some disruptions
* Several coastal oil terminals to close
* Refineries plan to brave the storm, continue operating
* Expert says 5 to 7 million people could lose power
By Joshua Schneyer
NEW YORK, Aug 26 Operators of oil, natural gas
and power infrastructure in the densely-populated U.S.
Northeast activated emergency plans ahead of Hurricane Irene
and warned of potential supply disruptions, but most continued
to operate normally on Friday.
The U.S. Coast Guard said it had no immediate plan to shut
the New York Harbor, a delivery hub for millions of barrels a
day in oil products. The harbor handles shipments from
ocean-going ships, barges and pipelines.
But the 2.37 million barrel per day Colonial Pipeline
system, which delivers oil products to New York Harbor as well
as other East Coast locations like Virginia and Maryland, said
it expects operations to be partially affected as some coastal
oil terminals shut down to gird against Irene.
Pipeline and terminal operator Magellan Midstream partners
(MMP.N) was shutting petroleum terminals in North Carolina and
Virginia on Friday.
Steve Baker, a spokesman for Colonial Pipeline, which ends
in New York Harbor, said the company was preparing its
facilities. "We don't expect impact until Saturday." he said.
As Irene bore down on North Carolina on Friday, tens of
thousands of people evacuated and East Coast cities including
New York braced for a possible weekend battering from the
Category 2 storm, with winds between 96 and 110 miles per hour
(154-177 kph) and storm surges of 6 to 8 feet (1.8-2.4
meters).
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano on Friday
warned East Coast inhabitants to expect extensive power
outages.
A Deutsche Bank report compiled by an in-house
meteorologist said Irene posed a risk of leaving 5 to 7 million
people without power along the Eastern Seaboard. It warned
storm surges could be exacerbated by unusually high tides due
to a new moon on Aug. 28, raising the risk of flooding.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
FACTBOX-East Coast energy infrastructure: [ID:nN1E77O0I1]
Reuters Hurricane Tracker r.reuters.com/san78n
National Hurricane Center www.nhc.noaa.gov
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
REFINERIES LOOK TO BRAVE STORM
East Coast oil refineries said they were preparing for
Irene, but were operating normally as of Friday.
The region, also known as PADD I, holds refining capacity
of around 1.62 million bpd.
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) was continuing to run its East Coast
refineries as it prepared for bad weather, said spokeswoman
Janet Grothe. The oil major operates the 238,000 bpd Bayway
refinery in Linden, New Jersey, and a 185,000 bpd plant in
Trainer, Pennsylvania.
Another refiner, Hess (HES.N) said it was preparing its
70,000 bpd New Jersey plant and associated oil terminals for
high winds and storm water, but planned to operate them through
the storm.
PBF, with a 160,000 bpd refinery in Philadelphia and a
182,000 bpd plant in Paulsboro, New Jersey, said it has no
immediate plans to reduce or alter its crude processing due to
Irene. Another major refiner, Sunoco (SUN.N) did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Prices of front-month gasoline futures RBU1 for delivery
in New York Harbor retreated by 0.9 percent in Friday trading,
after gaining more than 3 percent on Thursday on fears that
Irene would disrupt supply.
In the Bahamas, which was pounded by Irene on Thursday,
Buckeye Partners (BPL.N) said its 21.6 million barrel Borco oil
terminal, which is a major transatlantic shipping point,
suffered no visible damage but remained closed following the
storm.
(Additional reporting by Janet McGurty, Selam Gebrekidan,
Jeanine Prezioso, Joe Silha, Eileen Moustakis, David Sheppard,
Robert Gibbons, and Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)