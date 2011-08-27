FACTBOX-Hurricane Irene cuts power to almost 1 million customers

Aug 27 Almost 1 million customers were without power on the U.S. East Coast on Saturday as Hurricane Irene churned its way toward New York and New England after making landfall in North Carolina.

Irene, packing winds of near 80 miles per hour (130 km/hour), was a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson intensity scale and was churning north-northeast at 16 mph (26 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nN1E77Q00G] ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- STATE POWER COMPANY NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- BALTIMORE BGE (Constellation) CEG.N 18,823 DELAWARE DELMARVA POWER (Pepco) POM.N 17,420 LONG ISLAND LONG ISLAND POWER AUTHORITY (LIPA) 4,368 MARYLAND DELMARVA POWER (Pepco) POM.N 8,778 NEW JERSEY Atlantic City Gen (Pepco)POM.N 14,633 NORTH CAROLINA PROGRESS ENERGY PGN.N 278,002 NORTH CAROLINA DOMINION RESOURCES (D.N) 80,961 VIRGINIA DOMINION RESOURCES (D.N) 551,770 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 974,755 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso, David Sheppard, Matthew Robinson and Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Vicki Allen and Todd Eastham)