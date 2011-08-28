FACTBOX-Irene cuts power to 3.6 mln customers on US East Coast

Aug 28 More than 3.6 million homes and businesses along the U.S. East Coast lost power as Tropical Storm Irene, downgraded from a hurricane as it hit New York on Sunday, churned north to New England, according to reports from power companies.

Outages in Connecticut and New Hampshire jumped as the tropical storm headed north, with about 300,000 customers in Connecticut losing power within an hour just before 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT) on Sunday.

The time it takes for power to be restored along the U.S. eastern seaboard will depend on whether specific utility systems were damaged by the storm or if the system went offline protectively, U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Craig Fugate said on Sunday. [ID:nN1E77P156]