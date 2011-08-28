版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 29日 星期一 00:09 BJT

FACTBOX-Irene cuts power to 3.6 mln customers on US East Coast

 Aug 28 More than 3.6 million homes and businesses along the
U.S. East Coast lost power as Tropical Storm Irene, downgraded from a hurricane
as it hit New York on Sunday, churned north to New England, according to
reports from power companies.
 Outages in Connecticut and New Hampshire jumped as the tropical storm
headed north, with about 300,000 customers in Connecticut losing power within
an hour just before 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT) on Sunday.
 The time it takes for power to be restored along the U.S. eastern seaboard
will depend on whether specific utility systems were damaged by the storm or if
the system went offline protectively, U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency
chief Craig Fugate said on Sunday. [ID:nN1E77P156]
 Fugate said damage assessments were just starting in areas where the storm
had passed over and power could be out for days in some areas.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
AREA                          POWER COMPANY                NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
BALTIMORE                     BGE (Constellation) CEG.N           467,648
DELAWARE/MARYLAND/VIRGINA     DELMARVA POWER (Pepco) POM.N        121,724
LONG ISLAND                   LONG ISLAND POWER AUTHORITY (LIPA)    456,006
MARYLAND                      DELMARVA POWER (Pepco) POM.N        191,831
NEW JERSEY                    ATLANTIC CITY GEN (Pepco)POM.N       90,705
NEW JERSEY                    PSEG (PEG.N)                          330,000
NORTH CAROLINA                PROGRESS ENERGY PGN.N               168,436
NORTH CAROLINA                DOMINION RESOURCES (D.N)               88,454
VIRGINIA                      DOMINION RESOURCES (D.N)              813,718
NEW YORK CITY                 CON ED                                111,802
NEW YORK STATE                NYSEG                                 101,268
CONNECTICUT                   CONNECTICUT LIGHT & POWER             552,348
WEST VA/PA/MARYLAND           ALLEGHENY POWER                         4,240
NY/MASS/N.HAMPSHIRE           NATIONAL GRID                         138,124
TOTAL                                                             3,636,304
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan, David Sheppard, Jeanine Prezioso, Joshua
Schneyer, and Matthew Robinson; Editing by Eric Beech and Braden Reddall)

