FACTBOX-About 2.8 mln customers still without power after Irene

 Aug 30 Power was restored on Tuesday to a majority of the homes
and businesses along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard that were hit by Tropical Storm
Irene, leaving about 2.8 million without electricity.
 The U.S. Department of Energy reported that 2.8 million customers were
without power as of 1:00 p.m. (1700 GMT) Tuesday, down from 3.3 million on
Tuesday morning, and down from a peak of 6.7 million after the storm hit at the
weekend.
 The most outages were still in New York state, where about 525,400
customers - down from 939,000 on Monday morning - were affected.
 Utility companies said it could still take days to restore electricity in
accessible areas and weeks in hardest-hit regions.
 Reports from utility firms and tallied by Reuters identified at least 2.1
million users without power at 4:00 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), but that estimate does
not take into account all utilities.
 Con Edison (ED.N) said it planned to restore power to all affected New York
city customers by late Tuesday night while power may not be fully restored in
Westchester county earlier than Thursday night because of the damage Irene
caused on local infrastructure.
 "Irene took her toll on the trees and the trees took their toll on the
power lines," said Chris Olert, a spokesman for Con Edison.
 Across the Hudson, New Jersey power provider, PSEG said in a twitter
message Hurricane Irene caused the worst power outage in the company's
history.
 The DOE report on power cuts gives a break out of outages by state. New
York and Connecticut -- where the outages were greatest in number -- had more
than 500,000 users affected by Tuesday afternoon. Connecticut had the biggest
percentage of users affected, with one-third of the state's customers without
power, the DOE said.
 The United Illuminating company reported widespread damage to
infrastructure  in Connecticut, the government said in its twice-daily report.
 Utilities spent the first hours after Irene assessing overall system damage
and deciding where to send crews to restore service. Crews were working. In
some hard-hit areas, however, the fixes could take weeks.
 The following table lists reports from utility companies tallied by
Reuters.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
AREA/STATE       POWER COMPANY              CURRENT OUTAGES       PEAK
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW ENGLAND
  CONNECTICUT     CONNECTICUT LIGHT & POWER    387,650           702,154
  MAINE           CENTRAL MAINE POWER              n/a           275,000
  MASSACHUSETTS   NATIONAL GRID                165,349           567,000
  RHODE ISLAND    NATIONAL GRID                138,000           282,000
  VERMONT         CENTRAL VERMONT PUB PWR          n/a            47,557
   Subtotals                                690,999         1,873,711
MID-ATLANTIC
  LONG ISLAND     LONG ISLAND POWER (LIPA)     270,264               n/a
  NEW JERSEY      PSEG (PEG.N)                  67,000               n/a
  NEW JERSEY      JERSEY CENTRAL P&L (FE.N)    240,981           670,000
  NEW JERSEY      ATLANTIC CITY(Pepco)POM.N    9,584            46,555
  NEW YORK        CON ED  (ED.N)                34,760           187,900
  NEW YORK        NATIONAL GRID                 50,600           324,096
  NEW YORK        NYSEG                         83,180               n/a
  PENNSYLVANIA    MET-ED (FE.N)                 43,485           197,000
  PENNSYLVANIA    PECO (EXC.N)                     n/a           500,000
  Subtotals                                 799,854         1,925,551
SOUTHERN
  BALTIMORE       BGE (CONSTELLATION) CEG.N  220,300           466,000
  DA/MD/VA        PEPCO POWER (Pepco) POM.N    6,445            46,555
  MARYLAND        DELMARVA POWER(Pepco)POM.N  11,952            30,936
  N CAROLINA      PROGRESS ENERGY PGN.N       42,548           280,000
  N CAROLINA      DOMINION RESOURCES (D.N)      35,596               n/a
  VIRGINIA        DOMINION RESOURCES (D.N)     337,790               n/a
Subtotals                                   654,631           823,491
  CURRENT TOTALS                             2,145,484         4,620,753
------------------------------------------------------------------------
  (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan, Joshua Schneyer, Eileen O'Grady, Bernie
Woodall, David Sheppard, Jeanine Prezioso, Anna Driver, Bruce Nichols; Editing
by Marguerita Choy)

