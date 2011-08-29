FACTBOX-Impact of Irene on oil, natural gas pipelines, transport

Aug 29 Energy companies began to restore pipeline and terminal operations on Monday following interruptions due to Hurricane Irene.

Below is a list of oil and natural gas pipeline, terminal and LNG operations.

* COLONIAL PIPELINE says its 5,500 mile, 2.37 million barrel per day (bpd) refined products pipeline was nearly ready to resume full operations. [ID:nN1E77S0W1]

* KINDER MORGAN KMP.N has restarted its 600,000 bpd Plantation refined products line, which was shut between Greensboro, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C. [ID:nWEN7692]

* KINDER MORGAN has reopened all New York Harbor oil produce terminals except for the 7.8 million barrel terminal in Carteret, New Jersey. [ID:nN1E77S0ZQ]

* WILLIAMS TRANSCO PIPELINE ( WMB.N ) said the Transco systems in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions were running normally on backup generators after experiencing some minor flooding and power losses.

* NISOURCE ( NI.N ) said there was no damage from Hurricane Irene to its Columbia Gas pipeline system.

* SPECTRA ENERGY ( SE.N ) said operations were not materially affected by Irene.

* EL PASO CORP EP.N said it was continuing to assess any possible flooding effects on its Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems and related infrastructure in its Northern Division operating areas, rerouting natural gas movements as necessary. There was no impact on customers.

On Sunday the company said it was investigating a possible issue with a regulator that controls the flow on the 300 line at "MLV 334" in Westchester County, N.Y., one of the flooded areas of concern.

"At this time flows are being redirected to move gas from the 200 line at Station 261 in Agawam, Massachusetts, into the 300 line to meet the demand in this area of the system," a website posting said.