FACTBOX-Impact of Irene on oil, natural gas pipelines, transport

 Aug 29 Energy companies began to restore
pipeline and terminal operations on Monday following
interruptions due to Hurricane Irene.
 Below is a list of oil and natural gas pipeline, terminal
and LNG operations.
 * COLONIAL PIPELINE says its 5,500 mile, 2.37 million
barrel per day (bpd) refined products pipeline was nearly ready
to resume full operations. [ID:nN1E77S0W1]
 * KINDER MORGAN KMP.N has restarted its 600,000 bpd
Plantation refined products line, which was shut between
Greensboro, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C. [ID:nWEN7692]
 * KINDER MORGAN has reopened all New York Harbor oil
produce terminals except for the 7.8 million barrel terminal in
Carteret, New Jersey. [ID:nN1E77S0ZQ]
 * WILLIAMS TRANSCO PIPELINE (WMB.N) said the Transco
systems in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions were running
normally on backup generators after experiencing some minor
flooding and power losses.
 * NISOURCE (NI.N) said there was no damage from Hurricane
Irene to its Columbia Gas pipeline system.
 * SPECTRA ENERGY (SE.N) said operations were not materially
affected by Irene.
 * EL PASO CORP EP.N said it was continuing to assess any
possible flooding effects on its Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems
and related infrastructure in its Northern Division operating
areas, rerouting natural gas movements as necessary. There was
no impact on customers.
 On Sunday the company said it was investigating a possible
issue with a regulator that controls the flow on the 300 line
at "MLV 334" in Westchester County, N.Y., one of the flooded
areas of concern.
 "At this time flows are being redirected to move gas from
the 200 line at Station 261 in Agawam, Massachusetts, into the
300 line to meet the demand in this area of the system," a
website posting said.
 * DOMINION RESOURCES (D.N) said the Dominion Cove Point LNG
terminal had not been damaged by the storm.
 (Reporting by Joe Silha, Eileen Moustakis, Janet McGurty,
Selam Gebrekidan, David Sheppard, Joshua Schneyer; Editing by
Andrea Evans and Jim Marshall)

