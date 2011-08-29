版本:
中国
2011年 8月 30日

Nearly 5.5 mln US E.Coast customers without power-govt

 NEW YORK, Aug 29 Nearly 5.5 million customers
remained without power in 14 U.S. East Coast states following
Hurricane Irene, the Energy Department said on Monday.
 Outages were most severe in New York state, which had about
940,000 customers without power, the department said.
 It said Conoco's (COP.N) 238,000-barrels-per-day refinery
in Linden, New Jersey remained offline on Monday.
 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Joshua Schneyer)

