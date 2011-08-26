Amtrak says to cancel Northeast Corridor trains

WASHINGTON Aug 26 U.S. passenger rail operator
Amtrak will start canceling trains on its busy Northeast routes
on Saturday and shut down that part of the system entirely on
Sunday due to Hurricane Irene.
The railroad had already canceled trains south of
Washington due to the storm, which threatens to bring severe
winds and torrential rain and flooding over the weekend.
The Northeast Corridor between Washington, New York and
Boston is the railroad's busiest and most lucrative line,
handling more than 10 million passengers in 2010.
Separately, freight operator CSX CSX.N said on Friday it
would curtail rail service along coastal North Carolina and
Virginia and assess the potential storm impact on operations in
other areas.
(Reporting by John Crawley and Lynn Adler; Editing by Paul
Simao)