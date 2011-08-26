UPDATE 2-Some US East Coast refiners cut rates-NPRA head

* NPRA head says cutbacks help with shutdowns if needed
* Refiners have yet to confirm rate cuts
(Adds rate cut at Sunoco refinery, other details)
HOUSTON Aug 26 Some U.S. East Coast refineries
were cutting production rates on Friday in preparation for
having to shut units or entire plants as Hurricane Irene headed
for the region, the president of the National Petrochemical and
Refiners Association President Charles Drevna told Reuters.
Those include Sunoco Inc's (SUN.N) 178,000 barrel-per-day
(bpd) refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, a source familiar
with refinery operations said on Friday. The source said ratess
were cut by about 25 percent. [ID:nN1E77P1BK]
Drevna had no details and did not identify which plants
were cutting rates, but he said pullbacks are part of the
shutdown process if shutdowns are deemed necessary.
Irene, a Category 2 storm with winds of up to 105 miles per
hour (165 kph) was expected to make landfall on the North
Carolina coast on Saturday, then extend to New York on Sunday,
and then to New England.
Major East Coast refiners are in eastern Pennsylvania, New
Jersey and Delaware.
"Refiners are taking precautions right now" and would
likely decide later Friday whether to move ahead with shutting
units or entire plants, Drevna said.
"If you're going to shut it down, you've got to start
making preparations and those need to be done in an orderly
fashion," he said.
Drevna added that the PADD I region is well supplied with
refined products, with 23 days of gasoline and 46 days of
diesel and heating oil in stocks.
He said power outages could be the post-Irene focus, which
could leave refiners unable to operate even if unscathed by the
storm. U.S. Gulf Coast refiners faced that issue after
Hurricane Ike pummeled the Texas coast in 2008.
Individual refiners that could be in Irene's wide swath
said on Friday that operations were routine while they were
monitoring or undergoing storm preparations. None confirmed
whether those preparations included cutting rates.
"We have not announced any changes," PBF Energy President
Michael Gayda said. PBF runs a 182,200 barrel-per-day (bpd)
refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, and a 160,000 bpd plant in
Paulsboro, New Jersey.
Hess, which runs a 70,000 bpd plant in Port Reading, New
Jersey, also said it had no updates to its plan to continue
operating through the storm while preparing for high winds and
storm water ahead of time.
Other plants that could be affected include ConocoPhillips'
(COP.N) 238,000 bpd Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, its
185,000 bpd plant in Trainer, Pennsylvania, and Sunoco's
(SUN.N) 335,000 bpd plant in Philadelphia.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Janet McGurty and
Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Jim Marshall)