FACTBOX-East Coast refiners restart after Hurricane Irene

 Aug 30 U.S. refiners on Tuesday continued to restore operations
disrupted by Hurricane Irene over the weekend. One refinery suffered damage to
a crude unit due to flooding, while another remained shut, sources said.
 ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 238,000 barrel per day (bpd) Bayway refinery in
Linden, New Jersey remained shut on Tuesday, the company said. However, a
source familiar with the plant's operations said it had begun the restart
process starting on Monday, after closing during Irene's approach.
 Conoco's Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery was operating at normal rates.
 In Philadelphia, a 90,000 bpd crude unit at Sunoco Inc's (SUN.N) Girard
Point section of its 335,000 bpd refinery was shut down Sunday due to flooding
from Hurricane Irene, a source familiar with refinery operations said.
 The crude charge pumps for the unit were flooded and went down.
 Rates to the 90,000 bpd gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker at Girard
Point were cut to around 40,000 bpd. It wasn't yet clear how long the pump
system would take to repair.
 The crude unit at the Point Breeze section of Sunoco's Philadelphia
refinery remained down after a fire there last week. [ID:nN1E77S0P3]
 Sunoco began on Monday to ramp up rates at its Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania
plant after rates were cut ahead of Irene, a source familiar with operations
said.
 Hess Corp (HES.N) and PBF Energy each said their East Coast refineries
returned to normal operations following Irene. [ID:nWEN7673] [ID:nWEN7655]
 Colonial Pipeline said Irene's impact on its northwestern refined oil
system in southern New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia was less than expected.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said there were no interruptions in
the pipeline's service to Linden, New Jersey, and New York Harbor.
The following lists the status of refineries after Irene:
Company           Location      Capacity  Status    
                            ('000 bpd)
ConocoPhillips    Trainer, Pa       185   Restarting after cut to 140,000 bpd*
ConocoPhillips    Linden, NJ        238   Shut          
Hess Port         Reading, NJ        70   Normal            
Sunoco            Marcus Hook, Pa   194   Restarting after cut to 140,000 bpd
Sunoco            Philadelphia      335
               Girard Point       90   Crude unit shut by flooding
                                  90   FCC cut to 40,000 bpd**
PBF Energy        Delaware City     182   Normal
PBF Energy        Paulsboro, NJ     160   Normal          
* According to sources familiar with operations.
** According to filing with city regulators, related to work on mercaptan
system.
 (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer, Selam Gebrekidan, Erwin Seba, Janet McGurty,
David Sheppard, Bruce Nichols, Kristen Hays, Eileen Moustakis, Joe Silha and
Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

