Irene could still be Cat 2 over northeast coast -NHC

MIAMI Aug 25 Irene could still be a dangerous Category 2 hurricane when it moves over coastal Delaware, Maryland and Virginia and southern New Jersey after reaching North Carolina on Saturday, U.S. National Hurricane Center Director Bill Read said on Thursday.

"It will still be at the low end of a Category 2 across the Delmarva region and into southern New Jersey," Read told a conference call. Category 2 is one level below a major Category 3 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson intensity scale. (Reporting by Miami newsroom)