Sunoco shuts Philadelphia cracker due to Irene-source

NEW YORK Aug 31 Sunoco (SUN.N) shut a catalytic cracker at the Girard Point section of its 335,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Tuesday night, days after Hurricane Irene swept through the region, a source familiar with refinery operations said.

The source said the shutdown was related to the hurricane but did not specify how. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)