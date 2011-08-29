版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 29日 星期一 23:21 BJT

Sunoco's Girard Point crude unit downed by Irene flooding

 NEW YORK, Aug 29 A crude unit at the Girard Point section of
Sunoco Inc's (SUN.N) 335,000 barrel per day Philadelphia refinery was shut down
Sunday due to flooding from Hurricane Irene, a source familiar with refinery
operations said Monday.
 The crude charge pumps for the unit were flooded and went down. Rates to
the Girard Point gasoline-making FCC unit were cut by more than half to around
40,000 barrels per day. The unit has a rated capacity of 90,000 bpd.
 The crude unit at the Point Breeze section of the refinery
remains down after a fire there last week.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐