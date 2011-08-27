Forecast storm surge poses NYK flooding risk -NHC

BRIEF-Meijer announces recall of Meijer brand colby cheese,colby jack cheese sold through deli counters
* Meijer Inc - Meijer is announcing a recall of its Meijer brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters
MIAMI Aug 27 A forecast storm surge of 4-8 feet (1-2.5 meters) poses a real flooding risk for Long Island Sound and metropolitan New York when Hurricane Irene passes on Sunday, U.S. National Hurricane Center Director Bill Read said on Saturday.
"It certainly poses a risk," Read told a conference call, adding that for this reason New York city authorities had ordered the evacuation of around 370,000 residents from low-lying areas. (Reporting by Miami newsroom)
* Meijer Inc - Meijer is announcing a recall of its Meijer brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters
* Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ltc2VK) Further company coverage:
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - files for non timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: