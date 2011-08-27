Forecast storm surge poses NYK flooding risk -NHC

MIAMI Aug 27 A forecast storm surge of 4-8 feet (1-2.5 meters) poses a real flooding risk for Long Island Sound and metropolitan New York when Hurricane Irene passes on Sunday, U.S. National Hurricane Center Director Bill Read said on Saturday.

"It certainly poses a risk," Read told a conference call, adding that for this reason New York city authorities had ordered the evacuation of around 370,000 residents from low-lying areas. (Reporting by Miami newsroom)