Dominion's Surry nuclear plant unaffected by Irene

BRIEF-Meijer announces recall of Meijer brand colby cheese,colby jack cheese sold through deli counters
* Meijer Inc - Meijer is announcing a recall of its Meijer brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters
NEW YORK Aug 27 The two-unit 1,600-megawatt Surry nuclear power generation station in Virginia is operating at full power and is not expected to be affected by Hurricane Irene, said a spokesman for plant operator Dominion Resources (D.N).
"The winds are not strong enough for us to change the plant'soperations," said Karl Neddenien, a spokesman in Richmond, Virginia. (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Vicki Allen)
* Meijer Inc - Meijer is announcing a recall of its Meijer brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters
* Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ltc2VK) Further company coverage:
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - files for non timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: