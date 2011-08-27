Dominion's Surry nuclear plant unaffected by Irene

NEW YORK Aug 27 The two-unit 1,600-megawatt Surry nuclear power generation station in Virginia is operating at full power and is not expected to be affected by Hurricane Irene, said a spokesman for plant operator Dominion Resources (D.N).

"The winds are not strong enough for us to change the plant'soperations," said Karl Neddenien, a spokesman in Richmond, Virginia. (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Vicki Allen)