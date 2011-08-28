Some flights resume in East, rail service halted

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Airports in Washington open, most flights canceled
* Amtrak Northeast service halted
WASHINGTON Aug 28 U.S. airlines resumed limited operations on Sunday at Washington-area airports lashed by Hurricane Irene while New York, the nation's busiest air hub, assessed the storm's wrath.
With skies clearing and damage from feared Irene minimal, a few arrivals descended on the capital area's three airports -- Reagan National and Dulles in Virginia and BWI in Maryland.
The biggest airlines canceled virtually all service for the day throughout the Northeast and hoped to restart flights in earnest on Monday.
It could take a couple of days to get operations back to normal, aviation officials said.
More than 10,000 flights were canceled from Friday through Monday, most at New York-area airports that handle about 6,000 flights per day and 100 million passengers a year.
Carriers heavily affected include US Airways LCC.N, Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), American Airlines AMR.N and United Airlines (UAL.N).
All three New York airports remained effectively closed Sunday morning.
Airlines abandoned Northeast airports ahead of the storm to keep their planes away from hurricane-force winds and torrential rains.
Amtrak, the nation's only long haul passenger rail service, canceled all Northeast trains for Sunday. (Reporting by John Crawley and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott)
