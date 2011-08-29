版本:
中国
2011年 8月 29日

Ultramar's Quebec refinery unaffected by storm

MONCTON, New Brunswick Aug 29 The remnants of Hurricane Irene had no impact on operations at the Valero (VLO.N) Ultramar refinery in Levis, Quebec, a spokesman said on Monday.

