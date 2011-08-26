UPDATE 3-U.S. capital braces for Hurricane Irene

* Metropolis of 5.6 million faces heavy storm
* Neighboring Virginia, Maryland declare emergencies
* Mandatory evacuation of nearby beach resorts
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 Train services were canceled
and workers scrambled to protect power lines in Washington on
Thursday as Hurricane Irene threatened the U.S. capital days
after it was rattled by a rare earthquake.
Irene, a major Category 3 hurricane now battering the
low-lying Bahamas in the Atlantic southeast of Florida, was
expected to make landfall on Saturday in North Carolina, with
its high winds raking the heavily populated mid-Atlantic
seaboard where Washington and New York were vulnerable.
The 5.6 million residents in the Washington metropolitan
area would be hit by heavy storms on Saturday and Sunday,
warned weather forecasters and local officials. Irene was not
expected to keep people away from work on Friday.
Mayor Vincent Gray used Twitter to urge residents to study
emergency evacuation routes from Washington and tell them that
the mostly low-lying city would make sandbags available.
The National Hurricane Center put the Washington
metropolitan area and coastal Maryland to the east of the
capital on hurricane watch for Sunday.
The dedication of a new Martin Luther King Jr. memorial on
the National Mall that had been scheduled for Sunday was
postponed because of the approaching storm. Organizers said the
ceremony would be moved to September or October.
President Barack Obama plans to return to Washington on
Saturday as planned from his vacation on the Massachusetts
island of Martha's Vineyard, the White House said.
Virginia and Maryland, which border Washington, declared
states of emergency, while local authorities ordered the
mandatory evacuation of the beach resorts of Ocean City,
Maryland, and Chincoteague, Virginia.
Electricity provider Pepco Inc said it had requested 600
emergency workers from other regions, and had already deployed
150 of them, to prepare for Irene's heavy rain and high winds
that "could cause widespread and extended power outages."
The utility warned customers that restoring power "could be
a multi-day event" and urged them to ensure adequate supplies
of prescription medicines and infant supplies.
The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority said it had
prepared sandbags for flood-prone subway stations, inspected
pumping facilities and called up extra staff for the weekend to
prevent disruption to bus and subway services.
Railway operator Amtrak canceled trains operating south of
Washington for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
"Additional cancellations may be necessary in the coming
days as the major storm moves north," Amtrak said.
Most schools in Washington had reopened on Thursday after
being closed two days for safety inspections of 126 school
buildings due a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday. The quakewas centered in Mineral, Virginia, about 90 miles (145 km)
southwest of Washington.
The largest quake in Virginia since 1897 caused damage to
well-known buildings, including cracks to the top of the
Washington Monument, a prime tourist attraction.
