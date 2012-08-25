Destin natural gas pipeline declares force majeure due storm

HOUSTON Aug 25 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Saturday declared force majeure on its offshore Gulf of Mexico gas pipeline system due to Tropical Storm Isaac, majority owner BP Plc said.

The force majeure is effective 12:00 p.m. CDT and is in place until further notice, the pipeline said on a website posting.

The 255-mile Destin natural gas pipeline system runs from the central Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi and extends farther north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas pipelines. The system has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of supply.

It is majority owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co with Enbridge Offshore owning 33 percent.