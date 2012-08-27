Enbridge says force majeure on Nautilus natgas line due to Isaac

Power struggle: Australian smelters grapple with electricity uncertainty
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
NEW YORK Aug 27 Enbridge Inc U.S. operating unit Nautilus Pipeline Co said it declared force majeure on Saturday due to shut-in receipt volumes from the Anaconda gathering system in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Isaac approached the Gulf Coast.
The 101-mile Nautilus pipeline system extends from Ship Shoal Block 207 to onshore Louisiana interconnects with 4 interstate and 3 intrastate pipelines. The system has the capacity to carry 600 million cubic feet per day of supply.
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
* Lyondellbasell Industries Nv - wholly-owned subsidiary priced public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.500pct guaranteed notes due 2027
* Parker-Hannifin says on Feb 21, co priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing