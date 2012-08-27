版本:
Enbridge says force majeure on Nautilus natgas line due to Isaac

NEW YORK Aug 27 Enbridge Inc U.S. operating unit Nautilus Pipeline Co said it declared force majeure on Saturday due to shut-in receipt volumes from the Anaconda gathering system in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Isaac approached the Gulf Coast.

The 101-mile Nautilus pipeline system extends from Ship Shoal Block 207 to onshore Louisiana interconnects with 4 interstate and 3 intrastate pipelines. The system has the capacity to carry 600 million cubic feet per day of supply.

