版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 23:05 BJT

Enbridge Stingray gas pipeline flows cut due to storm Isaac

NEW YORK Aug 28 Enbridge Inc U.S. operating unit Stingray Pipeline Co LLC said due to producer shut-ins from Tropical Storm Isaac, most natural gas flows on its pipeline system were cut to zero.

Stingray said in a website posting late Monday that the Targa Barracuda delivery point remained available.

The 325-mile Stingray system transports up to 560 million cubic feet per day of gas from offshore Gulf of Mexico fields in the High Island, West Cameron, East Cameron, Vermillion and Garden Banks offshore areas.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐