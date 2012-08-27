Enbridge Manta Ray in service, evacuates Gulf of Mexico staff

Power struggle: Australian smelters grapple with electricity uncertainty
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
Aug 27 Enbridge Inc U.S. operating unit Manta Ray Offshore Gathering Co said on Sunday that due to severe weather conditions from Tropical Storm Isaac it was evacuating personnel from its natural gas offshore gathering facility, but the system remained in service.
The 250-mile Manta Ray system extends from Ship Shoal 207 into parts of South Timbalier, Ewing Banks, Grand Isle and Green Canyon in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. It has a capacity of 800 million cubic feet of gas per day.
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
* Lyondellbasell Industries Nv - wholly-owned subsidiary priced public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.500pct guaranteed notes due 2027
* Parker-Hannifin says on Feb 21, co priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing