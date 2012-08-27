UPDATE 1-Enbridge Miss. Canyon, Nautilus gas lines in force majeure

NEW YORK Aug 27 Enbridge Inc's U.S. operating units Mississippi Canyon Gas Pipeline LLC and Nautilus Pipeline Co both declared force majeure over the weekend because of severe weather conditions in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico due to Tropical Storm Isaac.

In separate website postings on Sunday the company said Mississippi Canyon cut receipt and delivery flows on its natural gas system to zero until further notice, while the Nautilus system had shut-in receipt volumes from the Anaconda gas gathering system in the Gulf.

"The safety of our employees and contractors is our top priority," an Enbridge spokeswoman said in an email.

"We have evacuated all personnel including 18 Enbridge employees and 22 contractors/non-essentials from our offshore facilities," she added.

The 45-mile Mississippi Canyon system transports gas production gathered from the Mars, Mensa and Ursa platforms in the Mississippi Canyon Area of the Gulf of Mexico to the Mississippi Canyon gas pipeline at West Delta 143 platform. The system has a capacity of 800 million cubic feet per day.

The 101-mile Nautilus pipeline system extends from Ship Shoal Block 207 to onshore Louisiana interconnects with 4 interstate and 3 intrastate pipelines. The system has the capacity to carry 600 million cubic feet per day of supply.

In a third posting, the company said its Manta Ray Offshore Gathering Co unit evacuated personnel from its offshore gathering facility but the system remained in service.

The 250-mile Manta Ray system extends from Ship Shoal 207 into parts of South Timbalier, Ewing Banks, Grand Isle and Green Canyon in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. It has a capacity of 800 million cubic feet of gas per day.