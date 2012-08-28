版本:
Exxon - 247 mln cubic feet/day natgas output shut due to Isaac

HOUSTON Aug 28 Exxon Mobil Corp said it had shut 247 million cubic feet per day in natural gas production and 11,000 barrels per day in crude oil output in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Isaac, according to a statement the company issued on Tuesday.

