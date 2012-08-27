版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 27日 星期一 21:20 BJT

Enterprise shuts in some Gulf of Mexico operations before Isaac

NEW YORK Aug 27 Enterprise Products Partners LP shut in some Gulf of Mexico operations over the weekend ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac, and evacuated non-essential personnel from others, a company spokesman said on Monday.

Included in the shutdown were its 100 percent owned block East Cameron Block 373, which can handle 195 mmcf per day of natural gas and 3 million barrels per day of crude.

