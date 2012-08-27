Enterprise shuts down some Gulf Coast operations ahead of Isaac

Aug 27 Enterprise Products Partners said on Monday it shut some of its Gulf Coast operations ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac, including most platforms, two fractionators and several gas processing plants. Enterprise said it shut all of its platforms in the Gulf except for Mustang Island, as producers had already shut down their wells ahead of the storm. Two fractionators -- one in Baton Rouge and one in Norco -- were also shut due to the lack of feed. Three gas processing plants -- in Toca, Burns Point, and Sea Robin -- were shut down. Two, in Neptune and North Terrebone, were operating at reduced rates.