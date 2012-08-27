版本:
Enterprise shuts down some Gulf Coast operations ahead of Isaac

Aug 27 Enterprise Products Partners said
on Monday it shut some of its Gulf Coast operations ahead of
Tropical Storm Isaac, including most platforms, two
fractionators and several gas processing plants.
    Enterprise said it shut all of its platforms in the Gulf
except for Mustang Island, as producers had already shut down
their wells ahead of the storm.  Two fractionators -- one in
Baton Rouge and one in Norco -- were also shut due to the lack
of feed.  Three gas processing plants -- in Toca, Burns Point,
and Sea Robin -- were shut down.  Two, in Neptune and North
Terrebone, were operating at reduced rates.

