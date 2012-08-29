版本:
Lower flows on Gulf South natgas line due to Isaac

NEW YORK Aug 29 The Gulf South natural gas pipeline is experiencing lesser flows as producers halt output because of Hurricane Isaac, the operator said in a notice on Wednesday.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners subsidiary, Gulf South Pipeline Company, ordered customers to ensure that scheduled flows in and out of the pipeline network matched actual flows, after a number of producers reduced activity through the line.

The latest facility to shut operations was the Alumina refinery in Gramercy, Louisiana, the website said.

Gulf South is a web of connecting pipelines across the southern United States, from Texas in the west to Florida in the east, with a peak delivery capacity of 6.9 billion cubic feet per day.

