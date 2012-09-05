Kinder declares force majeure on part of TGP amid Isaac damage

NEW YORK, Sept 5 Kinder Morgan Inc's Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co LLC declared a force majeure on Wednesday on the Bay Marchand 5 Central Gathering System due to platform damage from Hurricane Isaac, the company said in an online filing.

It did not say how much gas was offline.

The pipeline can carry up to 7.5 billion cubic feet per day of gas from Louisiana, the Gulf of Mexico and parts of Texas to markets in the U.S. Northeast.