Kinder Morgan's Tennessee pipeline shut in due to Isaac

NEW YORK Aug 27 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP's Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co has shut in or is expected to shut in up to 275 million cubic feet of natural gas due to Tropical Storm Isaac, the company said in an online posting on Sunday.

