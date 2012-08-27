版本:
CORRECTED-Kinder Morgan's Southern Natural shuts in some output

(Corrects 154,000 million cubic feet to 154 million cubic feet.)

Aug 27 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners reduced about 154 million cubic feet per day of natural gas supply on its Southern Natural Gas Pipeline on Monday due to threats from Tropical Storm Isaac, the company said in an online filing. (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

