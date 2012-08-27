CORRECTED-Kinder Morgan's Southern Natural shuts in some output

Power struggle: Australian smelters grapple with electricity uncertainty
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
(Corrects 154,000 million cubic feet to 154 million cubic feet.)
Aug 27 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners reduced about 154 million cubic feet per day of natural gas supply on its Southern Natural Gas Pipeline on Monday due to threats from Tropical Storm Isaac, the company said in an online filing. (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
* Lyondellbasell Industries Nv - wholly-owned subsidiary priced public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.500pct guaranteed notes due 2027
* Parker-Hannifin says on Feb 21, co priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing