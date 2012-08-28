Kinder Morgan's Southern natgas pipe cuts supply due to Isaac

Aug 28 Kinder Morgan Inc's Southern Natural Gas Co pipeline reduced supply on its pipeline by 400 million cubic feet per day as of Tuesday morning due to the approach of Tropical Storm Isaac, the company said in an online filing.

"Following the storm and depending on its severity, Southern will determine if site visits to potentially impacted meter stations are required prior to restoring flow," the company said in the filing.

The 7,600 mile pipeline network can transport up to 3.7 billion cubic feet per day of gas from supply basins in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf of Mexico primarily to markets in the Southeast.