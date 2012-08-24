Murphy Oil evacuating some workers on storm threat

HOUSTON Aug 24 Murphy Oil Corp said on
Friday that the company would evacuate some workers from its
three oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of
Tropical Storm Isaac, but production operations were normal.
Spokesman Barry Jeffrey said the company was evacuating all
workers not directly involved in production and drilling
operations were shutting down.
Murphy operates three platforms in the Gulf: Thunder Hawk,
which can produce up to 60,000 bpd of oil and 70 mmcf per day of
natural gas; Medusa, 35,000 bpd oil and 35 mmcf per day of gas;
and Frontrunner, 60,000 bpd oil and 110 mmcf per day of gas.