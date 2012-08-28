版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 20:48 BJT

Obama to address storm Isaac in statement, White House says

WASHINGTON Aug 28 U.S. President Barack Obama will make a statement On Tuesday morning on Tropical Storm Isaac, which is approaching hurricane strength as is heads toward the northern U.S. Gulf Coast, the White House said.

Obama will speak at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), the administration said in statement.

The storm has almost developed into a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said earlier on Tuesday. Significant storm surge and flood threat from rainfall are expected.

Isaac is expected to make landfall in the New Orleans area seven years after it was devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐