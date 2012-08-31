Sabine Pipe Line says gas line, Henry Hub unaffected by Isaac

NEW YORK Aug 31 Sabine Pipe Line LLC on Friday
said operational capabilities on its natural gas pipeline and at
the Henry Hub distribution hub in Louisiana were unaffected by
Hurricane Isaac.
In a website posting, Sabine said all interconnects to the
Hub except for the Sea Robin/Henry Hub interconnection, which
shut early in the week due to water content in gas deliveries,
remained available.
The Henry Hub is a distribution hub on the natural gas
pipeline system in Erath, Louisiana, owned by Sabine, a
subsidiary of Chevron Corp. It is the pricing benchmark
for U.S. natural gas futures traded on the New York Mercantile
Exchange (NYMEX).