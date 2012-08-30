No gas to flow on Panhandle Sea Robin natgas line till inspected

Aug 30 Panhandle Energy's Sea Robin Natural Gas
Pipeline will not accept nominations for natural gas on the line
until it completes inspections after Tropical Storm Isaac, the
company said in an online filing.
The company will not accept gas on the line until it
inspects "onshore and offshore facilities and clears receipt and
delivery points for flow," it said.
Sea Robin pipeline said in the filing that Enterprise
Products Partners LP's Enterprise Gas Processing told
Sea Robin that its Sea Robin Gas Processing Plant "will remain
in an idle status until sufficient gas flow returns to the Sea
Robin system to operate the plant."
The 450-mile Sea Robin Pipeline system runs from offshore
Gulf of Mexico to the East Cameron, Louisiana, area in the
western Gulf. It transports up to 1 billion cubic feet per day
of gas.
Sea Robin is an affiliate of Panhandle Energy, a Southern
Union company, which was bought by Energy Transfer Equity LP
.