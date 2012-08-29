UPDATE 3-U.S. oil industry waits out Isaac, no damage reported

* No platform damage reported from storm
* Area around Alliance, LA refinery evacuated due to
flooding
* 95 percent of offshore oil production still shut in
* Shell may restart offshore production starting Friday
* Oil, gasoline markets lower as Isaac threat eases
By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, Aug 29 Isaac was downgraded to a
tropical storm on Wednesday as it continued to batter the U.S.
Gulf Coast, causing flooding and power outages but so far no
discernible damage to refineries or offshore oil and gas
platforms.
The National Hurricane Center downgraded Isaac from a
hurricane to a tropical storm as of 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT). The
storm center was 50 miles (80 km) to the southwest of New
Orleans and maintained wind speeds as high as 70 miles (112 km)
per hour.
U.S. crude oil futures dropped 84 cents to settle at
$95.49 a barrel, and gasoline futures fell by around 0.7
percent on Wednesday, a sign that energy traders did not expect
the region's oil and gas infrastructure to suffer major damages.
Natural gas futures rose by less than 1 percent.
"The rigs offshore should be up in about a week," said
Kenneth Medlock, an energy expert at Rice University's Baker
Institute in Houston.
"The offshore facilities should be OK with regard to major
damage ... I would not expect a prolonged production outage."
Shell plans to begin flyover inspections of its
platforms in the central Gulf of Mexico on Thursday and could
begin restarting them on Friday.
BP Plc and Chevron Corp said they were
waiting for weather to improve before sending crews to inspect
platforms and potentially restart them.
In Louisiana's southernmost parish, Plaquemines, waters
flowed over a levee and prompted flooding. The area around the
247,000 barrel per day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana plant owned by
Phillips 66 was evacuated.
Phillips was unable to confirm whether the plant itself was
flooded.
As of early Wednesday, U.S. government figures showed 95
percent of oil and 72 percent of natural gas production in the
U.S. Gulf of Mexico remained shut in. Platforms have been
shutting down since last week as a precautionary
measure.
Some 936,500 barrels per day of refining capacity, or 5.5
percent of the U.S. total, remained offline due to Isaac.
The U.S. Gulf typically accounts for 23 percent of domestic
oil and 7 percent of natural gas production. The coastal
region's refineries account for 45 percent of U.S. crude
processing capacity.
LOOP OUTAGE
Isaac continued to cause dangerous storm surges and flooding
as it pelted coastal Louisiana with rain. More than 650,000
homes and businesses in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama had
power outages.
The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) suffered a power
outage due to a damaged transmission line. The line serving
LOOP's facilities is located in a marsh, which could make its
repair more difficult, utility Entergy said.
LOOP's offshore terminal normally receives crude imports but
has been shut down during Isaac. It will again take cargoes once
it reopens since it relies on diesel generators.
The power outage may affect LOOP's onshore terminal
operations, including a storage facility, and curtail some crude
shipments on pipelines, LOOP spokeswoman Barb Hestermann said,
without offering further details.
LOOP's pipelines connect to refineries that account for
around half of U.S. refining capacity.
Emergency management officials in Garyville, Louisiana, said
there were no reports of flooding or damage at Marathon
Petroleum Corp's 490,000 bpd refinery.
Independent refiner Valero Energy said crews were
riding out the storm inside two of its shuttered Louisiana
plants -- located in Meraux and Norco -- and would assess for
any damages once Isaac had passed.
Louisiana typically processes around 3 million bpd in its
plants, many of which are located in low-lying areas near the
coast.