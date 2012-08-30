UPDATE 4-Oil companies recover from Isaac, one refinery flooded

* No offshore platform damage reported from storm
* Phillips' 247,000 bpd Alliance refinery reports flooding
* Energy companies aim to restart output from Friday
* 95 pct of Gulf oil output, 73 pct of natgas still shut in
* Oil futures fall, natural gas futures rise
By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, Aug 30 Most oil and gas companies in
the U.S. Gulf Coast region on Thursday prepared to gradually
restart installations there following Hurricane Isaac, while one
refinery reported flooding and scrambled to prevent further
damage.
Isaac, now a much weaker tropical depression moving north,
posed no further threat to most energy infrastructure.
Phillips 66 said its 247,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Alliance refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, had been partially
flooded. It offered no estimate on when the plant could restart
and said personnel were trying to prevent damage by pumping
water out.
Isaac caused flooding after hitting Louisiana at hurricane
strength on Tuesday. The storm has since been downgraded to a
tropical depression, but it left a soggy mess across widespread
areas of the U.S. Gulf Coast and could still bring heavy
downpours and more flooding as it moves into the central United
States.
Royal Dutch Shell and Anadarko were among
companies that said they could begin restarting idled offshore
production platforms as early as Friday.
Ninety-five percent of oil production and 73 percent of
natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico remained shut, U.S.
government figures showed on Thursday. Around 936,500 bpd, or
5.5 percent, of total U.S. refining capacity was still idle.
Even though damage looked minimal, it will likely take
several days or a week to restore around 1.3 million bpd of
offshore oil output and 3.2 billion cubic feet per day of
natural gas production, experts said. Refineries are also
expected to restart gradually to ensure safety.
"This was not a storm that bent metal, like Hurricanes
Katrina or Ike," said Tim Evans, energy analyst at Citigroup in
New York. "I expect refineries that shut down completely to take
time to come back after thorough inspections. Offshore
production will be restored gradually over several days."
Shell said late Thursday it restarted the Capline pipeline,
which carries crude between Louisiana and refiners as far north
as Illinois.
U.S. oil futures fell 0.9 percent to settle at $94.62
a barrel. Natural gas futures rose 2.3 percent.
The Henry Hub terminal, a Louisiana delivery point for
benchmark NYMEX gas contracts, was operating normally, a
spokesman from NYMEX owner CME said.
"Now it's just a case of the actual production coming back
online," said Matt Smith, an analyst at Summit Energy in
Louisville, Kentucky.
"We'll probably see a temporary drop in crude imports due to
Isaac and a drop in crude demand from refineries that have been
closed," he added.
ISAAC'S WAKE
Around 1 million Gulf Coast customers were still without
electricity as of Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration.
Gulf Coast physical market gasoline prices moved lower,
despite the flooding at Phillips 66's refinery.
Most regional refineries appeared unscathed by Isaac.
Independent refiner Valero said it detected no
structural damage at two Louisiana plants it operates. It was
unclear when they would restart.
The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), a crude terminal
that typically handles 13 percent of U.S. imports, could resume
activities at its onshore crude storage facilities on Thursday
and start up tanker loadings offshore by Saturday, according to
the Department of Energy.
LOOP's facilities had a power outage linked to a downed
transmission line that requires repair, but spokeswoman Barb
Hesterman said LOOP's offshore facilities have diesel generators
and its onshore works can operate on backup power.
A crude distribution terminal at St. James, Louisiana was
not damaged by Isaac and will restore full operations by
Saturday, said operator NuStar.
St. James is also home to rail terminals that receive crude
from other U.S. regions. Rail shipments should resume on
Thursday after they were cut on Wednesday, said U.S.
Development, a terminal operator.