Oil and gas firms work to restore output after Isaac

HOUSTON Aug 31 Several U.S. Gulf Coast
refineries remained shuttered or operating at reduced rates
early on Friday following Hurricane Isaac as energy companies
assessed offshore platforms and began returning workers to
facilities.
Former Hurricane Isaac became a rainstorm as it moved north
into the Midwest on Friday, but as of Thursday nearly 95 percent
of U.S. oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and over 72 percent
of natural gas output remained shut in, government figures
showed.
Early comments from oil and gas companies in the region show
offshore facilities, which supply 23 percent of U.S. oil
production and 7 percent of U.S. natural gas output, weathered
the storm without significant damage.
Major offshore producers including Royal Dutch Shell
and Chevron Corp have said they plan to restaff
offshore platforms starting on Friday, with an aim to restart
idled production.
Oil traders are awaiting word from Phillips 66 about
the status of its 247,000-barrels-per-day Alliance refinery in
Belle Chasse, Louisiana, which remained shut on Thursday after
the company said it had been affected by "some flooding" due to
the storm.
Marathon Petroleum Corp said on Friday its
490,000-bpd refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, was operating at
reduced rates following this week's storm.
The U.S. Coast Guard said the Port of Morgan City in
Louisiana had reopened late on Thursday.
Utilities were working to restore electricity to hundreds of
thousands of homes and businesses along the Gulf Coast.