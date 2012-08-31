UPDATE 2-Oil and gas firms work to restore output after Isaac

* Most oil and natgas output in U.S. Gulf still shut
* Marathon Petroleum refinery to receive SPR crude loan
* Some Gulf Coast crude import hubs resume operations
* Phillips 66 assesses flooding damage at Alliance plant
HOUSTON, Aug 31 Energy firms worked on Friday to
resume oil, gas and refining operations in the U.S. Gulf region
following Hurricane Isaac, with most offshore production still
shut and several refineries offline.
Nearly 95 percent of oil and 68 percent of natural gas
production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico remained shut as of
Friday, little changed from Thursday, according to government
figures.
Four refineries representing 878,000 barrels-per-day (bpd)
of capacity remained shut, government figures showed. Several
other refineries continued to operate at reduced rates.
The idled refineries represented 5 percent of total U.S.
capacity. Offshore production from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico --
most of which remained shut -- typically makes up 23 percent of
U.S. oil production and 7 percent of U.S. natural gas output.
Energy companies had started to shut down their facilities a
week ago as Isaac cut a path through the Gulf before making
landfall on Tuesday in Louisiana. The slow-moving storm had made
it difficult to assess damages or to restart facilities.
Major offshore producers including Royal Dutch Shell
and Chevron Corp were working to restaff and
restart platforms on Friday. That process could take several
days, energy experts said.
To bring refining throughput levels along the Gulf Coast
back to near pre-storm rates could take at least five to 10 days
since plants will restart slowly for safety reasons, according
to a source at a major Gulf Coast refiner, who asked not to be
named.
For a factbox on energy infrastructure affected by Isaac,
click here:
ALLIANCE REFINERY FLOODING
Uncertainty remained about one refinery's prospects for
restarting. Phillips 66 said that parts of its
247,000-bpd Alliance refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana were
inundated with two feet (60 cm) of water after Isaac-related
flooding. Phillips was working to assess any damage and pump out
the water, but offered no timeline for a restart.
A Reuters reporter near the Alliance plant said water was
visible within the facility but it was not clear if any
processing units had been flooded.
Trucks were able to enter and exit the plant site. Dozens of
loose cattle were standing in water up to their bellies in front
of the refinery, along the Route 23 highway.
Oil futures rose on Friday by 2 percent to settle at
$96.47 a barrel. Gasoline futures and natural gas
also rose.
Shell said Motiva Enterprises expects to restart
some units at its 233,500-bpd refinery in Norco, Louisiana, on
Friday.
SPR CRUDE LOAN
Marathon Petroleum Corp said its 490,000-bpd
refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, was operating at reduced
rates. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said Marathon will
receive a loan of 1 million barrels of crude from the U.S.
Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to supply the refinery with
crude it needs to ramp up to normal processing rates.
"This is a small, limited time swap in response to Isaac
and should not have a major impact on crude prices," said Bob
McNally, head of the Washington-based consulting firm The
Rapidan Group.
The DOE said it continues to analyze a broader release of
crude from its SPR in response to any crude supply disruptions.
The DOE will "keep all options on the table to address
additional or sustained oil supply issues," it said in a Friday
statement.
CRUDE IMPORT TERMINALS, GAS AND POWER
Facilities that receive U.S. crude imports were re-opening
on Friday from Isaac-related shutdowns this week.
The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), which receives up to
13 percent of U.S. crude imports, has restarted deliveries from
its onshore storage facilities at Clovelly, Louisiana and
expects to restart offshore crude tanker offloadings as soon as
possible, a spokeswoman said.
The U.S. Coast Guard said the Port of Morgan City in
Louisiana had reopened late on Thursday.
Power utilities were working to restore electricity to
hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses along the Gulf
Coast.
Henry Hub, the Louisiana delivery point for U.S. natural gas
futures, and most of the pipeline connections to it were
operating normally and weren't affected by Isaac, Sabine Pipe
Line LLC said.