版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 29日 星期三 01:24 BJT

White House: tapping oil reserves still an option

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE Aug 28 The White House said on Tuesday that tapping strategic oil reserves remained an option but it had nothing to announce on the subject despite concerns about supply disruptions resulting from Hurricane Isaac.

"That option has been on the table for some time, and remains on the table, but we have no announcements to make today," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters traveling to Iowa with President Barack Obama on Air Force One.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐