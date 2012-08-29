UPDATE 1-White House: tapping SPR an option, no announcement to make

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE Aug 29 The White House
reiterated on Wednesday that the option of releasing oil from
the Strategic Petroleum Reserve remained on the table but it had
no announcements to make about a move.
"As I have said for some time now, all options are on the
table with regard to this issue," White House spokesman Jay
Carney told reporters, echoing a similar statement he made on
Tuesday.
Carney said the United States along with its G7 and G8
partners were watching the effects of global oil prices on the
world economy.
"We continue to do that, but I have no announcement," Carney
said.
The White House seriously considered a plan in the spring to
tap the SPR but shelved it after oil prices came down.
The United States and international partners are now
considering those plans again, following a potential oil supply
disruption from Hurricane Isaac as a possible reason for action.