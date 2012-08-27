版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 00:56 BJT

Targa Venice natgas gathering system declares force majeure

NEW YORK Aug 27 Targa Resources Partners' Venice natural gas gathering system declared a force majeure and has shut down operations as of Monday due to Tropical Storm Isaac, the company said in a website posting.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐