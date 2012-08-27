Williams-producers shut in gas output to Transco line due Isaac

Aug 27 Williams Cos Inc said on Monday U.S. Gulf of Mexico natural gas producers had shut in about 275 million cubic feet of gas output to its Transco natural gas pipeline due to Tropical Storm Isaac.

The company said in a website posting that it would continue to monitor the progress of the storm and update operators, shippers and producers accordingly.

The 10,000-mile Transco gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.6 billion cubic feet of supply per day from South Texas to New York City. It is a major provider of natural gas to the northeastern and southeastern U.S.