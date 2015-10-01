NYSE says ready for possibility of Hurricane Joaquin hitting NYC

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK Oct 1 NYSE Group, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said on Thursday it anticipates U.S. exchanges will be open for normal trading sessions on Monday if Hurricane Joaquin makes landfall on the U.S. East Coast.
The exchange operator said it was prepared to invoke disaster recovery procedures if necessary in order to maintain critical functions for trading and operations.
Hurricane Joaquin has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.