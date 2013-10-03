Destin declares force majeure on offshore Gulf of Mexico gas

NEW YORK Oct 3 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Thursday declared force majeure because it was unable to provide natural gas services from its offshore Gulf of Mexico receipt points due to Tropical Storm Karen.

Destin said in a website posting that its onshore receipt and delivery points would remain in operation.

On Wednesday the company said that pipelines in the central and eastern Gulf operated by BP Plc were in phase 2 of their severe weather contingency plan, with all nonessential personnel being evacuated ahead of the storm.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system is majority-owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc's Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.