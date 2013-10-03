UPDATE 2-Tropical Storm Karen aims for U.S. Gulf Coast

By Jane Sutton
MIAMI Oct 3 Tropical Storm Karen formed in the
southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday and could become a
hurricane before hitting the U.S. coast between Louisiana and
the Florida Panhandle, forecasters at the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said.
Energy companies began evacuating some workers from oil and
natural gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp said Thursday it had shut production
at its Neptune platform, which has capacity to produce 14,000
barrels per day of oil and 23 million cubic feet per day of
natural gas.
The storm, the first to threaten the U.S. coast during the
2013 Atlantic hurricane season, had top winds of 65 mph (105
kph) and was centered about 485 miles (775 km) south of the
mouth of the Mississippi River.
It was moving north-northwest and was expected to turn
north, hitting the U.S. coast near the Mississippi-Alabama
border on Saturday.
A hurricane watch was issued for the coast from Grand Isle,
Louisiana, eastward to Indian Pass, Florida, alerting residents
to expect hurricane conditions within the next 48 hours.
Karen would become a hurricane if its sustained winds reach
74 mph (119 kph). That was expected to happen late Friday.
"Some weakening is anticipated as Karen approaches the Gulf
Coast but the storm could still be near hurricane strength at
landfall," the forecasters said.
A tropical storm watch was in effect in Louisiana from Grand
Isle west to Morgan City, and for New Orleans, Lake Maurepas and
Lake Pontchartrain. Tropical storms carry winds of 39 mph to 73
mph (63 kph to 118 kph).
Heavy rains were forecast all along the northern Gulf Coast,
and locally heavy rain could also affect parts of Cuba and
Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula in the next couple of days, the
forecasters said.
The Hurricane Center forecasters were exempt from the U.S.
government shutdown because their work is vital to protecting
life and property. But their parent agency, the National Oceanic
and Atmospheric Administration, advised that some weather
satellite images available to the public on its website "may not
be up to date" because of the shutdown.