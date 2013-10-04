Tropical Storm Karen prepares to soak U.S. Gulf Coast

| MIAMI
MIAMI Oct 4 Tropical Storm Karen churned
through the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, disrupting U.S. energy
output on its way to drenching the coast from Louisiana and the
Florida Panhandle, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Energy companies in the Gulf shut down production and
evacuated workers from offshore platforms as the storm
approached a region that produces nearly a fifth of daily U.S.
oil output.
Oil prices have been dropping amid concerns that a prolonged
U.S. government shutdown would hurt demand, but the losses were
limited as the storm in the Gulf curbed supply. Brent futures
fell below $109 a barrel, then edged back up above that
mark on Friday.
The governors of Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida declared
states of emergency to speed storm preparations, and the Federal
Emergency Management Agency recalled some furloughed workers to
assist.
Karen weakened slightly overnight and had top winds of 60
miles (95 km) per hour on Friday morning.
It was centered about 275 miles (445 km) south-southwest of
the mouth of the Mississippi River and was moving
north-northwest. The storm was expected to turn north and then
northeast, hitting the coast on Saturday, forecasters at the
Miami-based hurricane center said.
The intensity forecast was "rather problematic" because an
area of low pressure in the atmosphere and a decrease in wind
shear could allow it to strengthen to just below hurricane
strength, especially if it makes the northeast turn while it is
still over water, senior hurricane specialist Jack Bevin wrote.
It would become a hurricane if its sustained winds hit 74
mph (119 kph).
Coastal residents may start feeling the effects by Friday
night. On its current track, the storm's center was expected to
cross the coastline near the Louisiana-Mississippi border by
late on Saturday.
The storm was expected to dump up to 8 inches (20 cm) of
rain in its path and to push a surge of seawater over the
shoreline.
"The highest water will occur along the immediate coast near
and to the east of where landfall occurs, where the surge will
be accompanied by dangerous waves," the forecasters said.
A hurricane watch was issued for the coast from Grand Isle,
Louisiana, south of New Orleans, to Destin, Florida, alerting
residents to expect hurricane conditions within 48 hours.
A tropical storm watch was in Florida from Destin to Indian
Pass and in Louisiana from west of Grand Isle to east of Morgan
City. The watch area included metropolitan New Orleans, Lake
Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain. Tropical storms carry winds of
39 mph to 73 mph (63 kph to 118 kph).