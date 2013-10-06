UPDATE 1-U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil work starts to ramp up after storm falters

HOUSTON, Oct 6 Oil and gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was starting to ramp up toward normal on Sunday after Tropical Storm Karen lost potency off the Gulf Coast, officials cancelled evacuation orders, and energy companies started to restaff offshore platforms. Storm warnings had prompted energy firms to shut in nearly two-thirds of oil output and half of natural gas production as of Saturday, the government said, but by that time the weather system was already weakening and Chevron Corp was returning workers to offshore platforms after evacuations. BP and Marathon Oil Corp said on Sunday they were sending workers back out to their facilities. The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port reopened and was expected to receive a tanker later on Sunday. The U.S. Gulf produces about 1.3 million barrels of oil a day (bpd), according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency. It is responsible for about 19 percent of U.S. oil production and 6 percent of natural gas output. The Gulf Coast is lined with crude oil refineries that together account for 45 percent of U.S. refining capacity. A third of U.S. gas processing capacity is also located along the coast. At least one refinery reduced rates on Friday owing to a lack of crude oil supplies - Motiva Enterprises' 235,000 barrels per day Norco, Louisiana plant. Chevron's Pascagoula refinery also had reportedly shut a crude distillation unit, apparently for work unreleated to the storm. No other refineries reported disruptions. The U.S. National Hurricane Center downgraded Karen to a tropical depression after its top sustained wind speeds dropped to 35 mph (55 kph). All tropical storm warnings and watches were discontinuted. OFFSHORE PRODUCTION IMPACT --------------------------------------------------------------------------- OIL/GAS Company Asset Capacity oil/gas Date Shut Restarted Petrobras Cottonwood 20,000 boepd Oct 4 Restaffing BP Atlantis 200,000 bpd/180 mmcf/d Oct 4 Restaffing BP Thunder Horse 250,000 bpd/200 mmcf/d Oct 3 Restaffing BP Mad Dog 80,000 bpd/60 mmcf/d Oct 3 Restaffing BP Na Kika 130,000 bpd/550 mmcf/d Oct 3 Restaffing Hess Baldpate 60,000 bpd/200 mmcf/d Oct 3 N/A BHP Shenzi 120,000 bpd/50 mmcf/d Oct 3 N/A Neptune 50,000 bpd/50 mmcf/d Oct 3 N/A Anadarko Ind Hub 1 bcf/d Oct 3 N/A Marco Polo 120,000 bpd.300 mmcf/d Oct 3 N/A Constitution 70,000 bpd/200 mmcf/d Oct 3 N/A Neptune 14,000 bpd/23 mmcf/d Oct 3 N/A Exxon N/A 1,000 bpd gross liquids Oct 3 N/A Williams Canyon Station 500 mmcf/d Oct 3 N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- REFINERIES NEAREST STORM Company Location Capacity Status Chalmette Chalmette 193 Monitoring Chevron Pascagoula MS 330 CDU shut, monitoring Exxon Baton Rouge LA 502.5 Monitoring Motiva Convent LA 235 Monitoring Motiva Norco LA 233 Reducing rates Valero Norco LA 205 Monitoring Meraux LA 125 Monitoring Phillips 66 Alliance LA 252 Normal Marathon Garyville LA 522 Monitoring ------------------------------------------------------------------------ PIPELINES, PORTS * Destin Pipeline -- Working to restore normal operations and inspecting equipment after declaring force majeure. * The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) said on Sunday it reopened. * Enterprise Products Partners evacuated four shallow-water junction platforms that receive oil and gas to deliver to onshore facilities. Those include West Delta 68, which connects natural gas output from Anadarko's Independence Hub with Kinder Morgan's Tennessee Gas Pipeline. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREPARATION, EVACUATIONS ------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Petrobras -- Shut in production and evacuated its Cottonwood field in the Gulf. * BP -- Restaffing and aiming to restore production at all company-operated deepwater facilities. * Hess Corp -- Shut in production and evacuating a platform. * Anadarko Petroleum Corp -- Shut in production and fully evacuating four platforms. * Exxon Mobil Corp -- Shutting in 1,000 bpd gross liquids production, evacuating non-essential workers. * BHP Billiton -- Shut in production and fully evacuating at both Gulf platforms. * Williams Cos -- Shut production at 500 mmcf/d shallow-water Canyon Station platform, workers at Chevron Corp's Blind Faith and ENI's Devil's Tower platforms reduced to core crews after noon-essentials evacuated. * Royal Dutch Shell -- Evacuating non-essential workers at Eastern and Central Gulf facilities, no production impact. * Chevron Corp -- Returning workers to platforms. * BP Plc -- Evacuating non-essential workers, no production impact. * Murphy Oil Corp -- Evacuating non-essential workers, no production impact. * Marathon Oil Corp -- Returning non-essential workers to its operated Ewing Bank platform. * ConocoPhillips -- Expects no impact as single operated platform far west of storm's path, no evacuations. * Petrobras -- Monitoring storm, taking all necessary precautions.