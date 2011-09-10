Hovensa expects no operational impact from TS Maria

NEW YORK, Sept 10 Hovensa LLC said it didn't expect any operational impact to its 350,000 barrel per day refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, from Tropical Storm Maria but that it was monitoring the storm closely.

"We have implemented our storm plan and we are taking appropriate precautions," said Terry Hogan, a representative of the refinery, which is jointly-owned by Hess Corp. (HES.N) and Petroleos de Venezuela SA [PDVSA.UL].

A storm warning is in effect for all of the Virgin Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

